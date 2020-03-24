Local gaming stores make changes due to COVID-19

Many stores are adjusting the way they are doing business due to coronavirus, and that includes gaming locations.

The owner of Blue Ox Games in Greenville, Harry Frank, says all in store game play and tournaments have been suspended until further notice.

Blue Ox Games is a store that sells comic books, board games and role playing games.

Frank says the store is still open to walk-ins, but they have also expanded to curbside pick-up, and now they also deliver up to ten miles away from their store.

Frank says, "We try to be here for all of the geeky people in the community and get what they need so they won't be stir crazy at home."

Frank says he is closely monitoring the situation and will adjust when needed.

