Local flower shop busy ahead of Mother's Day

With Mother's Day on Sunday, many people are wondering how they can celebrate without putting themselves at risk of spreading COVID-19.

Florists and Salons usually get pretty busy this time of year, but things are quite different for some of the businesses right now. Many florists are maxing out their operations to create as many arrangements as possible by Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Winterville flower shop is a small business with only three employees, but they’ve been fulfilling hundreds of orders as the big day gets closer. Floral Designer Nora Parker said she’s very happy they’re able to stay open and provide gifts for families, especially since not all businesses have been as fortunate during the pandemic.

Parker said, “Mother's Day and Valentine’s Day were the biggest days. So, this year we're swamped and it's great. Some businesses are benefiting from this, and some are hurting. So, it just goes to show there's good and bad in everything.”

Spas and salons are not allowed to reopen under phase one of the relaxation of the Stay at Home order. But although closed, some of those businesses are offering special deals for the holiday that customers can redeem at a later date. Salon owners hope gift cards and rainy day vouchers help recoup some of the losses from what would normally be a busy and prosperous holiday for them.