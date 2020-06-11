Local fire departments receive state grant money

Because of the coronavirus pandemic many local fire departments are unable to hold fundraisers to make money for needed gear, but Thursday they got some much needed help.

State Fire Marshal Mike Causey stopped at several rural fire departments and dropped off $5,000 checks.

Causey stopped in Edgecombe, Pitt and Greene counties.

Departments that received the checks are Macclesfield and Pinetops Volunteer Fire Departments, Sharp Point Volunteer Fire Department, Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department and Scuffleton Rural Fire Association.

Causey's office partnered with Blue Cross Blue Shield, the states largest health insurance company.

The money given comes from a $500,000 grant to assist rural fire departments in our state.

