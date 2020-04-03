Local farms remind people they remain open

Local farmers are reaching out to their communities right now, reminding them that they are considered an essential business and could use their support during the coronavirus outbreak.

At White's Farm in Vanceboro in Craven County, their farmers market is open for business.

Owner Butch White says their strawberry fields are also open for customers to pick their own berries.

White says they are taking a few extra precautions right now to ensure their customers are safe and healthy and maintaining all state guidelines.

They have added hand washing and sanitizing stations and are wiping down all counters and strawberry containers after every customer.

White says they are grateful for all of the support they received so far and hope it will continue.

White says they will continue to stay open, and they encourage other communities to check with their local farms about hours they are open to support them as well.