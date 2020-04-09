Local farmers hit by low prices due to coronavirus

So many people working in the east have been negatively affected by the coronavirus, including farmers.

It's planting season right now, which means farmers are hard at work planting their crops, but the drop in prices can be frustrating and discouraging for them.

Prices for what farmers mainly grow here in the east, like corn, cotton, and soybeans, have plummeted because of the coronavirus. Farmers say prices are down anywhere between 10 to 40 percent, some of the lowest prices they've seen in 20 or 30 years. And some are worried they'll only break even at this rate. This may be because with restaurants closed for dine-in service, people are buying different products to eat at home, changing consumer demand.

Beaufort County farmer Billy Tankard says, "You look at the prices, it, it kind of kicks you in the gut a little bit. We're out here working and the prices aren't that high. Well, if you think you're losing money from day 1, it's not fun to even go to day 2."

Our farmers have been through hurricanes and other scares mother nature has thrown their way and they say they've always gotten through it.

Farmers say the economy was strong before the virus, and they hope it will pick up when this is over.

They also say they're are pretty confident they're socially distancing as best they can, staying far away from people working in their tractors.

