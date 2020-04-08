Local church goers make alternative plans for Holy Week

Christianity recognizes the week before Easter as Holy Week, however many people of faith will likely be engaged differently this spring, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Churches have been live-streaming services, however one priest says that doesn't replace the in-person experience of going to church.

"Technology has been extremely helpful today, but it won't replace that interpersonal relationship," said Father Vic Gournas of Jacksonville's Infant of Prague Church. "Part of that family is that personal contact, so that's the biggest thing that's been affected. We don't have that physicality that is so prominent in our faith."

Routine parts of Mass, such as receiving Communion, are traditionally done in person, and often involve direct contact between a priest and churchgoers. Gournas says prayers can be substitutions in some cases, but churchgoers still miss being together.

"I really miss the atmosphere and just being there," says 8-year-old Evelyn Maranan. Her mom, Michelle, says she would regularly attend multiple services a week. "There's several people we see every Sunday. It's sad not to see those faces and have that connection and worship with them."

Gournas will hold daily Facebook Live services from Thursday through Easter Sunday. Maranan says, the live-streams have been nice, but she looks forward to getting back into the church building. She says they normally celebrate Easter with many friends and family members, but this year they'll be keeping things small.

"We'll just watch and participate through a computer or through a link on the television in some way, and have a little celebration with just our family," said Maranan.​