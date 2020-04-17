Local businesses look forward to reopening

Plans are in the works as business owners discuss the governor's and the president's plan to start reopening North Carolina and jumpstart the economy following COVID-19 restrictions.

President Donald Trump rolled out guidelines Thursday to reopen the country, saying states could open their businesses again on May 1st or earlier when they see a decline in coronavirus cases for at least 14 days.

However, the final decision is up to state governors. North Carolina’s Governor Roy Cooper said, as of now, there is no timeline in place for when the state will begin to reopen. He said they need to continue to follow the trends and increase testing before that.

“I think it's important for us to keep a statewide floor,” he said. “I think it’s also important for local governments to continue to have the flexibility to do more with their restrictions if they need to."

Sup Dogs, a popular Greenville restaurant and bar, is take-out only right now but plans to social distance when they reopen. "I think people are going to forget about what it was like before when we jammed as many people as possible into the restaurant. Because obviously, those days are over for now,” said the restaurant’s owner, Bret Oliverio.

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly agreed the state having autonomy would be the best approach in deciding when to allow businesses to reopen in North Carolina. “Whatever we do, we're very watchful as far as not hurting the progress that's been made,” he said.

Sup Dogs and government officials are on the same page concerning businesses reopening and are putting safety first.

According to Trump’s guidelines, phase 1 would reopen businesses, phase 2 would reopen schools and daycares after a decrease in cases for a month, and phase 3 would look most like normal with visitors allowed in elderly homes and hospitals.