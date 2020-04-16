Local builders still busy despite drop in home building nationwide

Another effect from the coronavirus is the collapse of home building activity across the country, but some local builders say they're still pretty busy.

Nationally, home building activity fell in March as COVID-19 spread across the country.

The United States Commerce Department said that groundbreaking occurred last month at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.2 million units, down from a 1.56 million pace in February.

Some builders in Pitt County say they are just as busy as ever in this region due to it being a destination where people want to move. We are also told many of the homes they are building were already in the works before the outbreak.

Mike Dellasandro, Caviness and Cates Communities intern says, "A lot of these were pre-sales where all of the paperwork was done before and we build them custom to the customers needs. Hopefully we will get all of this finished up and when it's wrapped up we will get new stuff when this COVID is over. So hopefully there will be no timelapse in between."

One thing home builders are having problems with is getting needed materials such as windows and manufactured products because some facilities have closed.