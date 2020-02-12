Local barber retires after 52 years of cutting hair

Pat Moore is retiring after being a barber for almost 52 years.

Varsity Barbershop and Styling in Greenville has been open since 1967. Moore says he’s ready to give up cutting hair.

“I’m going to miss it, but at the same time, I won’t miss getting up coming out here every morning,” Moore said.

Chico’s co-owner Mike Horton came up with the idea to be his final customer. He jokes that when Moore started, the Andy Griffith show was on TV. Horton has been a customer for 30 years.

Horton said, “One of the jokes I told him was since there’s not so much hair to cut anymore, can you give me a little bit of a discount?”

Moore responds, “I have to charge for looking for it.”

Moore describes his variety of customers.

“I've met so many wonderful people from all over the world; exchange students and professors from everywhere, and lawyers, and bankers,” Moore said.

Horton said, “I mentioned, could he do one more haircut before he closed the shop down? He said, he’d love to. So, this means a lot.”

Moore’s decision to hang up his clippers came after his wife of 60 years got sick in January. He says she has heart problems but recently had to be hospitalized after doctors found fluid in her lungs.

“I didn’t wanna push my luck and wait before I got sick and we couldn’t do anything. Now, she’s already sick, but we hope she gets well, but we take a vacation every year with my sisters and all. We have a good time,” Moore said.

Moore has tons of pictures on the wall to cherish his memories. He plans to vacation an do some work around the house in his free time.

Moore has three children, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.