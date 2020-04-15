Local airports receiving relief money

The Department of Transportation is providing $10 billion in grants to airports across the country to help them through the pandemic.

Airports here in Eastern North Carolina are waiting for their relief money.

Pitt- Greenville airport will receive $18 million in federal funds that will go towards things like rent, payroll and utilities.

Bill Hopper, is the Executive Director at Pitt- Greenville airport and says, “Business has pretty much come to a standstill”.

Andrew Shorter is the Director at Coastal Carolina Regional Airport and says, “We have had a 95% drop in passenger traffic here.”

Coastal Carolina regional airport will be great at $18.7 million in federal funding.

Shorter says, “Well it’s critical for the operations of the airport again airports are very expensive to operate.“

Shorter explained the money doesn’t only help the airport, it helps the community. “This airport provided last year a $363 million economic impact."

Hopper says Pitt Greenville airport is considered an essential service explaining that most people who are flying right now are required to.

He says, “And in many cases these are medical people that are needed in other locations or may be needed here."

Hopper added these funds are going to help get them to the other side. “And I’m so very appreciative that we’ve been allocated this funding, “ he said.

Albert Ellis Airport in Jacksonville is also receiving funding. They say they are very appreciative and the funds are going to help them survive for the time being.