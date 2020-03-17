Local airports open but feeling the impact of coronavirus

Few industries are feeling the effects of the growing coronavirus concerns more than aviation and with a number of regional airports in the east, directors say it's becoming a financial burden.

As one Memphis couple checks in for their flight back home out of New Bern, they do so with extra protective measures amid the growing health crisis.

Gregory Hinds says, "We have hand sanitizer to wash our hands, we have masks, and we have latex gloves."

Hinds and his wife Comasine flew into eastern North Carolina for her grandfather's 100th birthday.

And though health experts say elderly individuals face the greatest risks associated with COVID-19, Hinds says she didn't want to miss the milestone. "He is quite healthy for his age, and just gathering that one time, we felt it was worth being there with him to celebrate."

With officials recommending social distancing the couple is likely to have added room on their flight.

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport Director Andy Shorter says flights are moving forward as scheduled, but only about half of the people are actually getting on them.

Shorter says, "We're down at least 40% on enplanements, and that's people getting on the airplane. Maybe as much as 50%."

Similar reductions in passengers are being felt at regional airports all across the east. Shorter says it's an impact certain to have an effect on their bottom line. "We have a lot of fixed operating costs that we need to do, whether there's one person flying or a thousand people flying."

While President Trump has announced restrictions on international flights to Europe and the U.K., domestic flights continue for the time being.

Shorter says keeping both staff and passengers healthy is a top priority. "We've all started advanced cleaning protocols several weeks ago, to where everything is being wiped, and cleaned, and sprayed."

And as the long-term uncertainty grows, Shorter says the airports can't be forgotten if and when financial aid comes. "Legislators need to understand airports are part of the system, and without airports airlines can't function."

Officials from Pitt-Greenville Airport say they have stepped up cleaning operations in addition to cancelling a number of events scheduled at the airport. They're also having all non-flight personnel work from home for the time being.