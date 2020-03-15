Local Walmarts running low on toilet paper and water amid pandemic

Following Walmart's announcement of limited hours so employees can restock, locations in Eastern Carolina are running low on supplies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Neighborhood Walmart off Arlington Boulevard in Greenville was completely out of toilet paper as of 10 a.m. on March 15. The store also had limited water left on the shelves.

The other Walmart off Greenville Boulevard barely had any toilet paper or water left either.

The same reports come from the Winterville location.

Employees at the Arlington Boulevard location told WITN they were expecting a truck that night but wasn't sure when supplies would be restocked.

Employees at the Greenville Boulevard location say the store received a truck Sunday morning, but customers quickly bought most of the items.

Customer Monica Mims purchased several cases of water for her grandchildren, as she says that's all they will drink, but felt bad. "I, kind of, felt guilty because I got all this water and I know other people [are] going to want some too," said Mims.

Mims said she's had trouble finding groceries at the Dollar General, Piggly Wiggly, and the Food Lion.

Shopper Alfonzo Jones says he expected those reactions.

Jones said, "I'm actually not that surprised to hear. I know the hysteria has caused everybody to... go crazy and get everything in bulk."

Jones says he and his family were ahead of the game.

"We actually prepared a little earlier. So, as of right now, we're just getting odds and ends; which will, hopefully, still be there," said Jones.

Jones says, despite the pandemic, he believes he and his family will be fine. He says, "I have strong faith. And I feel like we have what we need right now. And when we do need more, it'll be there for us."

Walmart announced its 24-hour locations nationwide will have new hours to stock more products and sanitize.

Walmart's new hours will be from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.