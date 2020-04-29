Local Pizza Hut's donate pizzas to Naval Medical Center

More than 400 pizzas were delivered to the medical staff at one military hospital Wednesday.

Seven Pizza Hut stores in Onslow County came together to make and delivery 420 pizzas to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

The pizzas fed more than 1,200 people.

Several delivery drivers were escorted on base, bringing a short pizza-delivery-parade up to the hospital's main entrance.

The hospital has treated COVID-19 patients.

Leaders there say they're working hard on the front lines of the pandemic and appreciate the support.