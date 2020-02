We'll be hearing from a hometown hero today for the first time since her nearly year-long space mission.

Jacksonville native and NASA astronaut Christina Koch will hold a news conference this afternoon from Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Last week she came home after a 328-day mission aboard the International Space Station – which is the longest spaceflight ever for a woman.

During Koch's mission, she orbited the Earth 5,248 times – a journey of 139 million miles.