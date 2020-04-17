Boy Scouts find new ways to connect during pandemic

The Boy Scouts motto "be prepared" is being put to the test during the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization, that focuses on community, is now finding new ways to connect virtually. Scout Executive and CEO for East Carolina Council Doug Brown Jr. says troops have turned to Facebook live events and virtual meetings to move scouting forward.

"We have a lot of people using Zoom and Skype to continue meetings... They still do their scouting skills, whether that's first aid or knot tying or learning about citizenship. They are all there and able to converse back and forth, but are safe in their own homes," said Brown.

Brown says they've also found creative ways to continue events. He says one Cub Scout pack decorated bikes at home and rode them around each of their own neighborhoods. Another troop pitched tents in their backyard and came together on video to still see each other and hang out.

The scout motto is to be prepared for any type of emergency, which Brown says is another way they've been able to live out their mission during this pandemic.

"I've heard from several scout families, 'hey, this has really come into play recently. We're glad we have three days of food and water,'" said Brown.

Another value of Boy Scouts is to "help other people at all times." Brown says troops around the east are currently planning to make face masks, face shields and ear guards for healthcare workers on the front lines.

While they give back, Brown says they are also looking for help. He says they have had to cancel or postpone at least 20 events, which has been a financial loss for the organization.

"If you were a scout or a parent of a scout, or scouting has impacted you and you believe in the mission and how we impact Eastern North Carolina, we would sure appreciate your support right now," said Brown.

Brown says they are accepting donations online.

If your child would like to get involved in some of the events, there is a free online resource​ for boys and girls ages 5-17 to utilize during the pandemic.

