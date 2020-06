Little Washington has been chosen as the starting line for an annual cycling event.

The Cycle N.C coastal ride will return next April in Little Washington.

It is a three-day ride that will feature anywhere from 10 to 100 miles of cycling.

Organizers say the low traffic, coastal wildlife, and historic sites make Washington a great place to host the event.

More than 2 thousand people typically take part in the event, which marks the start of the spring cycling season.