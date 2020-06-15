Washington to host Cycle N.C Coastal Ride
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 6:13 AM EDT
Washington has been chosen to host an annual cycling event.
The Cycle N.C Coastal Ride will return next April to Washington. It is a three-day ride that will feature anywhere from 10 to 100 miles of cycling.
Organizers say the low traffic, coastal wildlife and historic sites make Washington a great place to host the event.
More than 2,000 people typically take part in the event, which marks the start of the spring cycling season.