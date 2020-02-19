Little League Softball World Series coming to Greenville this Summer

Greenville is set to host an international sporting event this year.

It was announced this afternoon that the Little League Softball World Series will be held at Elm Street Park August 12th through the 19th.

Officials say Greenville will be the site of the tournament for the next five years.

The week-long tournament involves ten teams representing nine regional champions and the host team from North Carolina.

All of the games will be broadcast live on ESPN.

For the past 26 years, the Softball World Series had been played in Portland, Oregon.

In 2021, we're told that the field of teams will expand to 12 teams as the Little League Softball World Series East Region will be divided into the Mid-Atlantic and New England Regions, and the current West Region will be divided into the Northwest and West regions.

Worldwide there are some 300,000 girls in more than 25 countries that play Little League Softball.