Little League Baseball in Greenville almost ready to safely 'Play Ball!'

While most of the sports world remains dormant, Greenville Little Leagues has been practicing since mid-May, getting ready for the upcoming season.

The local Eastern North Carolina baseball organization is following Governor Roy Cooper's executive orders.

During Phase 1, up to ten players were permitted to practice together.

Now, during Phase 2, up to 25 people are allowed on the field at one time.

Love is back in the air. Kids are out of the house and back onto the baseball field.

"I think it's been incredibly important," said Greenville Little Leagues Commissioner Brian Weingartz. "Just the enthusiasm you hear from their voices when they come out here to practice. It's amazing."

Weingartz has been hard at work preparing his baby, Stallings Stadium, for this much-anticipated summer season.

"We're grateful that we've been allowed to at least practice and hopefully we can move on to games sooner rather than later," Weingartz added.

For right now, all they can do is practice, but the goal is to play games some time in the near future.

"From what I understand is they will move forward with Little League, they're just working out some of the details," Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said.

Following social-distancing guidelines, kids are able to get back outside, safely socialize and play the sport they love.

"It's fun because I love baseball, and it's been boring in this quarantine because there's nothing to do," said Greenville Little Leaguer Brady Hastings. "So I like being out here, so I can play the sport that I love."

"It feels good to get back out here," said longtime coach Chris Young. "This is my 14th year coaching in this league, and it's crazy to see how this year's gone. As a teacher, too. I feel badly for these kids because they don't really have the emotional outlet that they have during school. So this is drastically needed for them emotionally."

Tryouts are this Wednesday, teams get drafted Saturday and then they wait, wait until finally get the go ahead to play ball.

"This is going to be huge for the community to move in the right direction," Young added.

Greenville Little Leagues is still accepting registration forms for the upcoming season. For more information, head on over to the GLL website: https://www.gllbaseball.com/Default.aspx?tabid=1475298