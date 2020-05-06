Literacy Volunteers of Beaufort County gives out free books

A local advocacy group for reading offered free books to the public to help people stay entertained and informed during the pandemic.

The Literacy Volunteers of Beaufort County provided free books to the public Wednesday at First Christian Church in Washington.

The organization promotes literacy and basic math skills and offers private tutoring to adults to improve those skills.

Organizers say with local libraries closed and schools out they wanted to make sure reading materials were available to the public.

Both fiction and nonfiction books for school aged children to adults were available completely free.

One mom we talked to said it was a great opportunity to get some new material for her family.

Faith Overton says, "My kids have just been really hurting with the pandemic with the library being closed. We’ve got big readers in our family so I wanted something to get them some new books and make them feel excited about something.“

And you can contact the Literacy Volunteers of Beaufort County to learn more about improving your reading skills and book availability in the future.