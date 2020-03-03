Lines not as long for voters in Pitt County

Voters saw smaller lines for the polls this year, but it meant less people in Pitt County showing up to vote.

Compared to the number of voters for the 2016 primaries, the number slipped for 2020, according to the Pitt County Board of Elections. By 4:00 p.m., over 25,000 voters got the polls, trailing by over 2,000 compared to 2016.

The turnout was frustrating for some. "People have lost their lives for this very reason. And we shouldn't take it for granted," said one voter in Pitt County, Randy Wright.

Wright and others said it's an opportunity to take advantage of so that the community can improve in the future. "If I have to encourage people to do what they know is right then something's wrong. Don't take a vote for granted. Just get out here and do the right thing," he said.

"I know when the votes are counted, my vote did make a difference," said another voter, Donna Steiner. "You know, so and your vote makes a difference, so come on out."