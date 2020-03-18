Limited supplies create concern in residents

People continue to head to the store to stock up on supplies, but one researcher at ECU says there is no need to panic.

Dr. James W. Kleckley is the director of Professional Services and Research at ECU and says the food supply chain should get better. “Stuck in your house for three months and can’t go anywhere, but just buy normally. If we can all do that I think things will settle down,” he said.

Alexis Ward says many shelves at the grocery store are empty and shoppers are still concerned. She says, “We don’t have chicken and we don’t have hamburger and we don’t have any turkey legs.”

While some are concerned, Kleckley says hopefully we will more than likely see the supply chain catch up with everything.