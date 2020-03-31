Lifting spirits through music

A 76-year-old man from Toronto, Ohio is taking his talents outdoors with his accordion in the hopes of lifting spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Image: WTOV / NBC News Channel

“It’s been 70 years I’ve been playing that box,” Alex Porreca says. “If you’ve got problems on your mind, when you play music, you don’t remember your problems, you listen into the music.”

Al is taking advantage of his talents and sharing it for anyone who wants to listen.

“My dad, being my dad, he starts marching around on the street. Neighbors are stopping people were stopping in the cars to watch him,” his son Anthony says.

