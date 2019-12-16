Life saving change for Onslow County ambulances

Onslow County ambulances are the first in the state, and among the first few in the nation, to use life-saving whole blood on trauma patients.

Medical experts say whole blood transfusions are a life saving game-changer for emergency medical services.

Until now, ambulance patients received separate parts of blood, such as platelets and plasma, because it wasn't known how safe or unsafe it was to do an entire blood transfusion on all patients. But researchers have found a way to safely do whole blood transfusions on trauma patients, which, experts say will have a major positive impact on patient outcomes.

David Grovdah, Onslow County Emergency Medical Services says, "We've never really been able to do a lot for patients who were bleeding to death. Now, we're actually able to replace that volume that they are using, and we can actually restore and fix a lot of the problems they're having. This is a game changer."

Experts say until now it was too risky to do whole blood transfusions on trauma patients, for fear of it being rejected. Now, research done by the Army and the University of Texas, found type o-positive males, with low levels of antibodies, allows for safe transfusions on patients with any blood type.

Grovdah says, "With our partnership with Camp Lejeune, and Naval Medical Center, one of the surgeons that recently came on board was actually one of the pioneering physicians in San Antonio and their whole blood project, so when he came on board here, he brought all that expertise."

Onslow County officials say they're excited to be one of the pioneering EMS programs to use whole blood, and they hope it becomes widespread throughout the industry.

