Life of former Vietnam War veteran, Jones County deputy celebrated on Sunday

Family and friends gathered on Sunday to celebrate the life of Leslie Earl Jones, a Vietnam War veteran who received two purple hearts during his tours.

A viewing was held in the morning, followed by a processional lead by a horse-drawn carriage.

Jones was a man who lived for serving his nation, and local community.

"He loved his family he was pretty much kin to most people and he loved the military and he loved law enforcement he loved serving the people, protecting and serving and doing what was right." said Louis Miller, Jones' cousin.

After serving multiple tours, Jones returned home to Jones county where he served as sheriff's deputy for the county.

Jones dedicated his entire life to serving others and his family is walking in his footsteps. One family member said that the family's combined service is over 172 years.

Jones will be buried at the Arlington National Cemetery.

