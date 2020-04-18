Lenoir County to begin providing essential transit rides free of charge

Lenoir County Transit rides will be free of charge until further notice.

County officials say in an effort to increase safe social distancing and further reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, beginning Monday transit rides will be free.

Rides are only being provided for essential trips, a change that went into effect on March 23rd.

The county says the following trips are deemed essential:

- Rides to work for Essential/Critical Workforce, such as front-line healthcare workers and first responders; grocery store, pharmacy and food industry employees)

- Rides to purchase food and medicine (will be limited on case by case basis)

- Rides to essential medical appointments and/or treatments

People can call (252)523-4171 for additional information and questions.

