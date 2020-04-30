Lenoir County teachers take kids on virtual field trips

The coronavirus may be keeping students out of school, but Lenoir County teachers are using their creativity to take them on virtual field trips.

History teacher Chadwick Stokes is using videos, photos, costumes and props to give students lessons about events and people from the past.

Students are taking these "virtual trips" through the Zoom video chat platform.

Stokes' tours are interactive to give students as realistic an encounter as possible. "History has to be experienced. It can be talked about, it can be read about and that's fine, but it needs to be experienced. You need to go to those places where those things happened."

Some of Stokes field trips have focused on World War II and Colonial Williamsburg. Future lessons will cover the Cold War and the Korean War.