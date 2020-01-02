Lenoir County teachers return to class ahead of spring semester

Many students across the east are enjoying the last days of their winter breaks, but teachers in one county were back in the classrooms Thursday preparing for the return of students.

The parking lot at South Lenoir High School was filled with book bags and hurried walks, but it's not the first day of school yet--at least not for students. This time it's the teachers turns to learn.

"Many of them will go ahead and take what they learn today and go ahead and incorporate it," said Amelia McLeod the Middle Grades Director for Lenoir County Public Schools.

McLeod helped organize these professional development sessions aimed at re-energizing teachers as they head into a new semester.

The sessions are also led by teachers like Ryan Gardner, and teach strategies and activities that engage students.

"We've got to come up with more exciting, more entertaining, just more fun activities to take the eyes off this and back to what's going on," said Gardner.

Gardner showed off lock box puzzles, an activity he learned at a conference. The puzzles match combinations with codes and riddles about topics being studied in his science classes. He says it's an activity that can be used in almost any class.

"You can spend a whole day or class period with something that's absolutely fun that the kids are totally engaged in and kind of forget that they're doing school altogether," said Gardner.

There were 60 different sessions at the workshop and McLeod says it helps promote idea sharing between teachers.

"To actually know this works in my classroom, this works with the students in Lenoir County and this is someone that I can go to if I don't know exactly how to do it I might can visit her in the classroom," said McLeod.

The hope is that this makes teachers more prepared for the return of students and helps students get the educations they need.

This is the second year Lenoir County Schools have held Professional Development Sessions in the winter. Classes resume Monday.