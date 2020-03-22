Lenoir County schools says they will expand feeding program to include delivery

Lenoir County Schools say they will expand it's no-cost feeding program to include delivery of meals beginning Monday.

School buses will deliver meals to numerous locations throughout the county, and will provide the same meals and operate under the same rules as their pick-up locations.

LCPS will continue to provide meals at their five pick-up locations at Kinston, North Lenoir, and South Lenoir high schools, as well as Southeast Elementary School and E.B. Frink Middle School. The pick-up locations are open from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Youth 18-and-under and all LCPS students are able to receive a hot lunch next day breakfast at no cost.

The school systems says the expansion comes after the district's Child Nutrition Department provided more than 8,000 meals through the five cafeterias over four days last week.

