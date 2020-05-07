Lenoir County latest to ask governor to repeal stay-at-home order

Another county is asking Gov. Roy Cooper to repeal his stay-at-home order.

Lenoir County commissioners voted unanimously this week to send a letter to the governor asking for the repeal.

The governor announced Tuesday that phase 1 of reopening the state would begin on Friday.

"We realize COVID-19 is indeed still a very serious threat, but at the same time we realize our business owners and the folks employed by those businesses must have some relief from the shutdown of our local economy," Lenoir County chair Linda Rouse

Sutton said.

Lenoir County says Eastern Carolina counties should not be grouped together with those in the Raleigh and Charlotte area. They want counties to have their own decision-making authority during the pandemic.

So far, county commissioners in Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pamlico, and Wayne counties have passed similar resolutions on reopening.

