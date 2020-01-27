Lenoir County jail transfers inmates due to staff shortage

At least 35 inmates have been moved to other detention centers in the state due to a staff shortage at the Lenoir County Jail.

Chairman of the Lenoir County Commissioners, Linda Sutton, said she noticed the issues about a month ago. Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said it’s been an ongoing problem, and 12 corrections officers are needed to run the jail per shift. Many of the staff was working overtime to help with the issue.

Ingram said, "Every shift, we were having to bring in four to five people, pay them time and a half over to make up for the correct number of people to work."

It's not abnormal for officers to work overtime from time-to-time, but the long hours were beginning to affect morale, said Sheriff Ingram.

"We got staff that can't get a day off. They're working seven to eight days in a row, basically," said Ingram.

To alleviate the problem, several inmates were transferred to other jails, in places such as Hope, Onslow, and Craven County. However, it's still costing the jail money. Ingram believed the better option would be to move the inmates, rather than overworking the staff.

"Moneywise, we're talking $50 a day. When you start talking about bringing people into work overtime, we're paying each one of these people time-and-a-half. So the money, it pretty much equals out," said Ingram.

Ingram thinks the shortage is due to competing salaries. New hires are attracted to earning higher pay elsewhere, only relocating half an hour down the road for more money.

“We hire somebody. Somebody leaves to go to another agency. You can drive 30 minutes in a direction, make $5,000 more per year. So, it’s kind of hard to compete with other counties,” Ingram said.

Sutton said she has been working with the sheriff for a solution. There have been other agencies with staffing issues in the county as well.

"We've been talking about salaries for quite a while, but we never made it a top priority. And I think that we're to the point now that we realize maybe that needs to be at the top of the budget," Sutton said.

Sutton says the commissioners have been working with the county manager and interviewing employees in a pay study. Though this is a problem for many jails across the state, Ingram is hoping the study brings a solution.

Ingram said, "Some adjustments can be made. And we can get our staffing back to where it should be and get our inmates back in Lenoir County."

Ingram says the six-week training to become a corrections officer is paid for, as well as the food, and you receive good benefits. He's hoping the awareness of these incentives brings in more staff.

Sutton is expecting the results from the study no later than early March.