Lenoir County road to close permanently Monday

A Lenoir County road will close permanently Monday as part of the C.F. Harvey Parkway Extension Project.

The Department of Transportation is closing access to Humphrey Road from Highway 58 at 8 a.m. so contractors can install a cul-de-sac at the end of Humphrey Road near the highway.

There will be no detour, but it's recommended that drivers use Taylor Heath Road to connect from Hugo Road to Highway 58 to get onto the C.F. Harvey Parkway.

Drivers will be able to get onto Humphrey Road using Hugo Road.

The project is meant to improve connectivity in Kinston between Highways 70, 58 and 11. The project costs $73.5 million and is expected to be complete next year.