Lenoir County hosting blood drives as supply drops

The American Red Cross says the coronavirus outbreak could create another health emergency-- blood shortages.

The Kinston Chamber says many blood drives have been cancelled due to businesses and donor site closures, which is why they are making sure to host a number of blood drives in the coming weeks in the county.

There will be a blood drive Wednesday, March 25 at 2 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension Office in Kinston at 1791 NC Hwy. 11 S #55.

There will be another blood drive on Friday, March 27 at Deep Run First Baptist Church starting at 3 p.m.

The Red Cross says additional precautions are in place to protect the safety of all donors and workers.

A Red Cross liaison for the county is encouraging younger adults to donate because most of the regular blood donors in the county are at higher risk of contracting the virus.

