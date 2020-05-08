Lenoir County high schools to hold graduations week of June 1

Lenoir County Public Schools plans to hold commencement exercises the week of June 1 for its five high schools that will include familiar elements of the schools’ traditional graduation ceremonies while still complying with state restrictions on public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

About 600 seniors are scheduled to receive diplomas from Kinston High School, Lenoir County Early College High School, Lenoir County Learning Academy, North Lenoir High School and South Lenoir High School.

While specifics of each ceremony will vary by school, they will be held on the school campus, and they will involve students in cap and gown receiving diplomas on stage before a limited number of ticketed guests of their choosing.

“I want to thank our high school administrators, school counselors, teachers and other staff members who have worked very hard with district-level administrators over the last few weeks to plan the best possible graduation programs for our seniors,” Superintendent Brent Williams said.

