Lenoir County has no plans for 'shelter in place' order

Lenoir County leaders said they have no plans to order residents to shelter in place.

The county briefed the media Wednesday afternoon, a day after their first coronavirus case was confirmed.

The county is now reporting its second case. Both cases involve individuals who had traveled out of area and are not a result of community spread. Both are recovering at home.

Health Director Pam Brown says the health department is currently monitoring around 35 people.

Even with additional cases expected, Brown doesn't anticipate the shortage of test kits that harder hit communities have seen. She says, "We have the ability to augment if there is a shortage with another provider in the community, we can help out with that need."

While the county may not be issuing additional restrictions right now, a number of businesses already were forced to close as of 5:00 p.m. due to Governor Cooper’s latest order. That includes gyms.

Earlier in the day gym goers in Kinston enjoyed one final workout before they’re forced to find a new way to break their daily sweat.

Gym member Claudia Perez says, "Well, my trainer already told me I just can't sit on the couch all day. So, just run outside maybe? Do a little workout with whatever I have."

The county said it will follow the lead of Governor Roy Cooper and not issue a shelter in place order.