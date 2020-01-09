Lenoir County Schools receive foundation prize patrol grants

A group of educators in Lenoir County received more than $20,000 in grant money Thursday to help improve their classrooms.

Additional teachers in the county will get the surprise Friday when the Lenoir County Education Foundation presents the remainder of the grant money.

In total, 200 teachers applied for grants with about 50 educators receiving them.

Teachers were presented with the checks and festive balloons, congratulating them for their hard work and accomplishments.

Lenoir County Schools Superintendent Brent Williams said, "We're very excited and they heard us clapping as the prize patrol from the foundation was coming through. It’s just like they won the big prize."

Ten schools were presented with checks Thursday and the additional six schools will get the grant checks on Friday.