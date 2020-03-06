Lenoir County Schools implements new cleaning procedures

Lenoir County Schools implemented new cleaning procedures Friday to prevent bacteria and viruses from spreading to students, faculty and staff.

They are starting to spray the seats and rails of their school buses with an ammonia based spray diluted for appropriate strength. Once this mist is sprayed on the seats by custodians, it stays on the surface for five to ten minutes. After a few minutes has passed, bus drivers come around and wipe the solution off the seats and rails, before kids get on the bus.

Assistant Superintendent Nicholas Harvey says they may extend this precaution into the future. "That typically doesn't happen and I think that it could be a best practice that we do implement long term during the cold and flu season, so that is something that is going to start today."

Additionally, they are trying to keep a record of every time they wipe off common surfaces.

Harvey says, "So we are requiring that our custodians keep a log when they wipe down the door knobs, the lockers, the bus rails, the hand rails, something that you typically would not do on a daily basis."

Patrick Holmes, Public Information Officer for Lenoir County Schools says the school system wants folks to know they are on top of the coronavirus concern and doing what they need to do to keep children and staff healthy.

