Lenoir County Schools continuing school lunch during Easter break

There will be no Easter break for school lunch employees in many eastern Carolina counties.

Lenoir County Schools will have employees and volunteers working next week to continue providing their students with important meals.

Normally teachers, students and employees would be going on Easter break, but instead many are opting out to help their community.

Parents say this meal program is much needed to help them out while their kids are out of school.

More than 60 child nutrition staff, bus drivers, teacher assistants, custodians and other school personnel will work on a rotating basis to keep the program going.

On a typical school day in Lenoir County, child nutrition serves about 8,000 meals at its 17 cafeterias, all at no cost to students.