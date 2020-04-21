Lenoir County Public Schools food program receives $4k grant

A public school system has received thousands of dollars to help fund food programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lenoir County Public Schools says they received two grants from GENYOUth and The Dairy Alliance worth a total of $4,000. The money will help fund the COVID-19 Emergency School Nutrition Fund programs at North Lenoir and South Lenoir high schools.

The program serves more than 5,000 hot lunches and next-day breakfasts everyday to kids 18 and younger and any public school student in need. County leaders say they are nearing 100,000 meals served since March 17.

Meals are distributed at five curbside pickup sites at Kinston, North Lenoir and South Lenoir high schools, Southeast Elementary and E.B. Frink Middle. The meals are delivered by school bus to 20 locations around the county.