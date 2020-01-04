Lenoir County Drug and Weapon charges arrest

An attempt to serve a felony warrant ended with the person being served and arrested for drug and weapon charges.

Lenoir County Deputies said they went to a home in the 900 block of Dawson Station Road to serve a felony warrant on Kristofer Tyson from a recent shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Deputies located Tyson hiding in a bedroom of the residence and arrested him.

They also arrested Jasmine Ebbert at the home and charged her with resisting a public officer.

Deputies say they found drugs on Tyson and seized a shotgun, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and methamphetamine.