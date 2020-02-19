Lenoir County 4th graders visit Civil War museum

Nearly 700 4th graders are getting interactive lessons about our region's history.

All 4th graders across Lenoir County are visiting the CSS Neuse Civil War interpretive center in Kinston this week.

Students learned about the lifestyles of Civil War soldiers and sailors aboard the Neuse and across North Carolina.

Museum staff demonstrated proper dress for soldiers and how the materials were made. Staff also shared lessons on steam engines and rope making and the students got to tour a replica of the inside of the Neuse.

Private funding covers the cost of the field trips. Museum staff say they hope to make it an annual part of the 4th graders history education.