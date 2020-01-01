Lejeune Marine, husband proud parents of first baby born in Onslow County

A Camp Lejeune Marine and her husband are the proud parents of the first baby born in Onslow County this year.

Winona Trombley was delivered at 2:01 a.m. at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

Her parents are Lance Corporal Shannon Robertson and her husband, Zachary Trombley, a Marine veteran.

Winona, who is the couple's first child, weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Her parents chose Winona as it means "firstborn daughter".

Robertson, who is stationed at II MEF Headquarters, said the New Years Day birth of her daughter is extra special as it is also the third anniversary of meeting her husband.

