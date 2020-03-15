Lego Convention Attendees may be at risk to COVID-19

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WITN) - A Wake County resident who attended the BrickUniverse Lego Fan
Convention at the Raleigh Convention Center on March 8th has tested
positive for COVID-19.
The individual was symptomatic while attending the event, which attracts hundreds of people.
“Because the crowd was so large and so mobile, we have no way to
identify who came in close contact with this person during the Lego
convention,” said Dr. Jose Cabanas, the county’s EMS
Director/Medical Director who is overseeing public health operations
today in the Emergency Operations Center.
“We need the community’s help to determine who was potentially at risk of exposure to the virus.”
The Wake County Public Health Division asks anyone who was
at the event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 8 to call our COVID19 information line at 919-856-7044.