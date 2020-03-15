Lego Convention Attendees may be at risk to COVID-19

A Wake County resident who attended the BrickUniverse Lego Fan

Convention at the Raleigh Convention Center on March 8th has tested

positive for COVID-19.

The individual was symptomatic while attending the event, which attracts hundreds of people.

“Because the crowd was so large and so mobile, we have no way to

identify who came in close contact with this person during the Lego

convention,” said Dr. Jose Cabanas, the county’s EMS

Director/Medical Director who is overseeing public health operations

today in the Emergency Operations Center.

“We need the community’s help to determine who was potentially at risk of exposure to the virus.”

The Wake County Public Health Division asks anyone who was

at the event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 8 to call our COVID19 information line at 919-856-7044.