Legislature back, with possible budget veto override vote

The General Assembly is coming back briefly to Raleigh for what's expected to be a one-day session.

Senate Republicans are prepared but not required on Tuesday to call a vote to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the GOP's two-year state government budget from June.

Democrats have said they feel confident all of their members would vote to uphold the veto. Senate Republicans put two other potential vetoes override on the chamber's floor calendar.

Action on other bills also could occur involving scholarships for children of wartime veterans and largely technical tax changes.