DONATE: Legal Feeding Frenzy to benefit ENC food bank nearing goal

A month long benefit to help the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina is in its final days and can hit its goal with your help.

The Legal Feeding Frenzy is a food and monetary donation drive aimed as helping with the needs of more than 135,000 Eastern North Carolinians who are food-insecure.

A press release from Regional Honorary Chairpersons Faris Dixon, Jr. and Brian Ricci say the benefit is is comprised of participating legal professionals, law firms, legal departments, and law students collecting food and funds to benefit the food bank.

We're told that every dollar donated provides 5 meals or $10 worth of food, and 97 cents out of every dollar goes to food and food programs in our local communities.

To donate click here.

The fundraiser ends on March 31st.