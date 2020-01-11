Lawyers for man serving life for rape vow to continue appeal

Attorneys for a North Carolina man serving life in prison for a 1976 rape that he denies committing are vowing to continue their appeals effort after a federal court panel ruled against him.

In a 2-1 ruling Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld decisions by state and federal judges rejecting Ronnie Long's attempts to be granted a new trial.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Long's attorneys now plan to request a hearing before the full Fourth Circuit court.