Lawyers: Robert Durst wrote incriminating ‘cadaver’ note

Lawyers for New York real estate heir Robert Durst acknowledge he penned a note tipping off police to the body of a friend he’s accused of killing.

In a court document filed Christmas Eve in Los Angeles Superior Court, lawyers for Durst conceded he had written the note directing police to the home of Susan Berman in December 2000.

Durst pleaded not guilty to killing Berman but told a documentary film crew that the letter could only have been sent by the killer.

The note was written in block letters that only included the address of Berman’s house and the word “cadaver.”

Durst’s attorneys say they made the concession as a strategic decision after a judge agreed to admit the evidence based on analysis by handwriting experts.

