Lawsuit over Asheville hotel set for Supreme Court hearing

A costly three-year legal battle over a proposed hotel in downtown Asheville is set for a hearing before the North Carolina Supreme Court.

The Citizen-Times reports arguments will be heard Monday in Raleigh in the case over the city's denial of the project, a 185-room Embassy Suites hotel and parking deck.

City council members cited concerns about parking, traffic and a high concentration of hotels when they voted against the project in 2017.

Hotels have become an increasingly fraught issue in the popular tourist destination, which implemented a one-year moratorium on hotel projects in September.

