Lawsuit filed in 2019 police shooting in North Carolina

A new lawsuit accuses a North Carolina police officer of needlessly escalating a 2019 standoff before fatally shooting a black man.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the federal lawsuit was filed Thursday by Deborah Franklin, the mother of Danquirs Franklin.

It alleges that Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Officer Wende Kerl panicked, violated her training and "shocked'' the other officer on the scene when she opened fire on Franklin outside a Burger King on March 25, 2019.

The lawsuit was brought after two weeks of protests in Charlotte and around the world over the police killing of George Floyd.

The North Carolina native died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

