State lawmakers send bill to Governor temporarily waiving DMV road tests for teen drivers

The state general assembly has sent a bill to the desk of Governor Roy Cooper that will temporarily waive the DMV road tests to allow teen drivers to receive their level two limited provisional license.

The bill states that the applicant must meet all other requirements to obtain the license, which includes passing driver’s education and at least 60 hours of supervised driving.

It also says any driver who receives a waiver must pass a road test to obtain their full level three provisional license in the future.

The waiver applies to those 18 and under and would expire once the DMV gets back to road testing.

The bill would also provide temporary accommodations for students enrolled in driver’s education in the spring 2020 semester if they have completed at least 15 hours of classroom instruction and a minimum of six hours of behind-the-wheel instruction.

